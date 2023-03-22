ED Chief Tenure Extension: Not Concerned With Petitioner's Politics, Says SC

Hearing adjourned: The bench of Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath also expressed displeasure over Mehta's absence from the hearing on Tuesday.

While adjourning the hearing to 23 March, the bench said:

“On the last day, we had clearly stated that this matter would start at the time specified. The Solicitor-General had assured that on no grounds would an account be made to adjourn the matter. Is it not his duty to be here then? This is not fair to the court.”

Is the extension illegal though? Meanwhile, the amicus curaie in the case KV Vishwanathan, told the bench that he too was not concerned with the "politics of the petitioners."

“My submissions will be purely on the law. I am not concerned with the politics of the petitioners or the individual cases. I would appeal to you to exclude that aspect from the argument as well because this is a legal issue."

Vishwanathan, who is assisting the court in the case, had submitted last month that the extensions granted to the ED Chief were illegal and went against the top court's previous judgments.

