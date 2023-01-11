Sharjeel Imam, Co-Accused No Longer Allowed Daily Phone Calls With Family: Why?

On 28 January this year, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam will complete three years as an incarcerated undertrial.

An accused under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in connection with the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case, the 34-year-old is presently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. Until a little while ago, he was at least allowed to speak to his family on the phone on a daily basis. Now, that has been stopped.