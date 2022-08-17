How a Hearing of Sharjeel Imam's Assault Application Unfolded, What Did He Say?

Sharjeel Imam, a UAPA accused in the Delhi Riots ‘Conspiracy’ case, is not, by any stretch of imagination, a towering figure. Watching him under the glare of tube lights at a Karkardooma courtroom, where I went to cover a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, 17 August, I noticed that he does not even look his age – 34.

This could be because of his physical attributes or how he fidgets restlessly, childishly, rubbing his chin, scratching his face. Or it could be because time stopped moving for him when he was incarcerated over 900 days ago.

I watched him standing behind the wooden kathghara, from the second row of seats in the court room. The judge wasn’t there yet, and Imam was talking expressively with his lawyer – seemingly a serious conversation, but not without a tinge of light-heartedness.