Women Wrestlers' Case: Police Wants to Probe Before FIR; But What Does Law Say?

This time, however, their opponent isn't another wrestler from another country. Instead, they are faced with the mighty Delhi Police, which has so far refused to register an FIR on their sexual harassment complaint.

The strength of these women perhaps lies in their resilient spirit and the support they have received from other wrestlers – female and male. However, it may also be noted that their complaint is against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a deeply powerful figure of authority.

Singh is the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and a BJP MP.

In their petition filed at the Supreme Court of India, over three days after the Delhi Police refused to register their FIR despite their complaint, these women have said: