Wrestlers’ Dharna Continues Overnight as They Demand Brij Bhushan’s Arrest

The protesting Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, decided not to be deterred from their stance until their demands are met, spending the entire night in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The grapplers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom allegations of sexual harassment have been levied.
Having initially launched a dharna nearly three months ago, demanding Singh’s ouster and justice for the victims, the wrestlers withdrew their motion after being assured of a probe by an oversight committee, formed by Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS). However, with the committee not furnishing any report, they have decided to organise another dharna.
According to the Olympic bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik, complaints have been filed against the WFI chief at the Connaught Place police station, but an FIR is yet to be registered.
“We want the report, which has recorded women wrestlers' statements, to be made public. It's a sensitive issue, one of the complainants is a minor girl,” she said.
“We will eat here and sleep here, until we get justice. No one from the committee or the ministry responded to our problems. It has been three months now,” wrestler Vinesh Phogat commented.
