Wrestlers’ Dharna Continues Overnight as They Demand Brij Bhushan’s Arrest

The protesting Indian wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, decided not to be deterred from their stance until their demands are met, spending the entire night in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

The grapplers are protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, against whom allegations of sexual harassment have been levied.