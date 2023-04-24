ADVERTISEMENT

As India's Wrestlers Start Protest at Jantar Mantar, Support Pours in on Twitter

Indian Wrestlers have been protesting against WFI chief at Jantar Mantar. People are showing their support for them.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
As India's Wrestlers Start Protest at Jantar Mantar, Support Pours in on Twitter
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Many of India’s prominent wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have restarted their protest against the sidelined Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who they claim sexually harassed female wrestlers over the last many years.

The wrestlers had started their protest three months back in January 2023 as they went on a dharna to demand a probe in the matter. The protest was withdrawn a few days later only after Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) announced the formation of an Oversight Committee to look into the matter. However, after not receiving any report by the committee after nearly 3 months, the athletes have decided to take the matter in their own hands.

Also Read

Wrestlers’ Dharna Continues Overnight as They Demand Brij Bhushan’s Arrest

Wrestlers’ Dharna Continues Overnight as They Demand Brij Bhushan’s Arrest
ADVERTISEMENT

The wrestlers have found support on social media and fans demand justice for the women who have come forward.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×