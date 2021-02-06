SC’s Arnesh Kumar Judgment: Why Munawar Faruqui Got Interim Bail

The order by the Supreme Court granting comedian Munawar Faruqui ad interim bail is only 11 lines long; despite that, it manages to say more than many lengthier judgments.

In particular, it contains far more relevant legal reasoning than the entirety of the 10-page order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court denying bail to the comedian.

That’s because, unlike the high court and the trial courts in this case (and indeed the Supreme Court in many cases), the bench of Justices Rohinton Nariman and BR Gavai in Munawar’s case have actually looked to and followed the procedure for arrests laid down in our law, which is meant to protect people from precisely this kind of brain-dead police action.

This procedure is not some secret, and it is not hidden away in some obscure legal textbook in a tower nobody can reach. It’s spelt out as clear as day in Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, that the police and the courts are supposed to know and follow.