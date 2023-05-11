In SC Battle With Centre, Delhi Govt Gets Control Over Administrative Services

In a dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government, the Supreme Court held on Thursday, 11 May, that the Delhi government has control over transfers and the overall functioning of administrative services in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

"The principle of democracy and federalism form a part of basic structure. Federalism ensures survival of diverse interests and accommodate diverse needs," the five-judge Constitution bench led by CJI Chandrachud said.

The bench deliberated over a dispute between the Union and Delhi government over legislative and executive powers in relation to 'services' under Schedule VII, List II, and Entry 41 of the Constitution of India and who had administrative control over the officers of the various 'services' (IAS, IPS, DANICS, and DANIPS) who had been allocated to Delhi by the centre.

The top court had finished hearing the arguments in the case and reserved its verdict on 18 January.

"This case deals with the asymmteric model of federal governance in the country. The issue is who will have the power to control administrative services in Delhi," the bench said.