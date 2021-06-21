Dalit, Trans Abused for Raising Funds for Gender Care Surgery

“It’s not about getting rid of my the body, it’s about reclaiming it, about owning it,” Siddharth Gope, a trans man from Tripura, sees gender affirmation surgery as a liberation. It is a process that will bring him closer to his body, align it with the identity he has fought all his life for, and continues to do so.

During the pandemic, Rishikesh Raut, a non-binary transgender person living in Pune, ran from pillar to post to raise funds and rations for Pune’s trans community, the ones neglected by the government’s “COVID Crisis Management”. Raut’s efforts provided relief to many. They were even able to save the life of a trans woman who needed immediate surgery due to breast implant leakage.