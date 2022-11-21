Chhawla Rape Case: Only a Better Investigation Procedure Can Lead to Justice

With the Supreme Court's exoneration of the men, the question that emerges is if not the three accused, then who raped, brutalised, and murdered the 19-year-old?

The appalling answer to this question is that no one knows, and there is a high possibility that they can never be found and punished.

The victim's parents have decided to file a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging its acquittal order and seeking reinvestigation. However, a “review” is in the discretionary power of the Supreme Court, and its scope is minimal.

In cases of acquittal, the scope of review is even less, as a reversal of acquittal is permissible only when the view taken by the court is shown not only to be erroneous but perverse and unreasonable too. Moreover, even if a reinvestigation is ordered, collecting evidence for a crime committed more than a decade back would be nearly impossible.



The unsavoury investigation by the Delhi police in the Chhawla Rape case has proven to be an inescapable hurdle in the journey of justice for the victim. Thus, if we cannot find and punish the actual culprits, an overhaul of the investigative system is the only justice we can do for the deceased and her grieving kin.



But this is not the first time that the issue of bad investigation has come into focus or has invited strictures from the judiciary. In the case of State of Gujrat v Kishanbhai, the Supreme Court had ordered the home department of every state to examine the order of acquittal and reasons for the failure of prosecution, by appointing a standing committee of senior police officers to record the mistakes that were made.



In the case of Ankush Maruti Shinde v State of Maharastra, the Supreme court came down heavily on the lousy investigation. SC ordered that the investigating or prosecuting officer responsible for acquittal must be identified, and the erring officer must face appropriate departmental action. Besides, the court also proposed a 6-month investigation training to officers to ensure that persons handling sensitive matters are trained to handle the same.



The Justice JS Verma Committee, appointed in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya Gang Rape case to look for reform in the criminal justice system to provide speedier justice in cases of sexual assault, also touched upon the issue of investigation. The committee, in its report, recommended separating the investigation police from the law and order police. According to the committee, this would ensure speedier investigation, better expertise, and improved rapport with the public.



However, the SC orders in Kishanbhai and Ankush Maruti cases are hardly implemented anywhere, and the JS Verma Committee report on various aspects, including investigation, continues to gather dust due to a lack of political will. It is of utmost necessity that SC orders relating to departmental action against erring officials and investigation training are implemented on the ground.