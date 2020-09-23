Centre Sends Notice to Sudarshan News, Next SC Hearing on 5 Oct

The Supreme Court on Wednesday 23 September agreed to postpone its hearing on Sudarshan News editor Suresh Chavhanke’s ‘UPSC Jihad’ show, after the Centre informed the apex court that it had sent a show-cause notice to the channel over possible violations of the programme code.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and KM Joseph that the show-cause notice had been sent by the I&B Ministry, giving the channel till 28 September to explain how its four episodes alleging a conspiracy by Muslims to ‘infiltrate’ the bureaucracy were not a violation of the code. They will also have to explain why action should not be taken against them under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995.

Mehta therefore suggested that the court take the matter up again only after the 28th.

As most of the petitioners and intervenors agreed to this, the court has deferred the matter till Monday, 5 October.