BBC Documentary Row: SC Issues Notice To Centre, No Interim Relief For Now

The Supreme Court on Friday, 3 February, issued notice to the government on petitions challenging its decision to block public access to BBC's documentary titled "India: The Modi Question."

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh directed the Union government to produce the original records relating to the order on the next date of hearing, which will be in April 2023.

No interim relief (for now): The Court declined to pass any interim order without hearing the government and directed it to produce all records on the next hearing date.

"Can we allow the interim prayer without hearing them? We direct respondents to produce original records in next date of hearing," the Court said.

The documentary & the ban: The documentary delves into the 2002 riots in Gujarat and raises concerns on the alleged role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time.