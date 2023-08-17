How Are High Courts Dealing With Bail Applications in India? This Report Answers

In a recent analysis of bail applications across various High Courts in India, a significant increase in the number of applications has been observed post 2020.

The study (‘High Court Dashboard’), done by DAKSH, a think-tank focused on law, justice system reforms and access to justice looked at the Supreme Court Annual reports from 2015-16 to 2021-2022.

Why This Matters: The report says, “Analysing data from bail cases in high courts is of utmost importance, as it sheds light on the vexing issue of undertrial detention and its impact on the criminal justice system. The Prison Statistics of India 2021 reveal that a staggering 76% of the prison population comprises undertrial prisoners who have yet to be convicted of the crimes they are accused of.”

“A fair and just bail system is essential for upholding the principles of justice and reducing undertrial detention. By analysing bail case data, we can identify potential areas of improvement, such as ensuring timely hearings or streamlining the bail process,” the report adds.

So, under which act were the highest number of bail applications filed? Which High Courts had the highest number of bail applications pending? And for how many days? The Quint delves into the report.