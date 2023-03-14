Attacks On Christians Plea: SC Reminds Jharkhand To File Verification Report

The Supreme Court on Monday, 13 March, reminded the Jharkhand government to file a verification report in connection with a plea seeking directions to stop alleged attacks against the Christian community across the country.

Earlier, the court had sought reports from 8 states but all of them except Jharkhand had submitted the report.

The report, the court said, would help with forming an opinion on how states are complying with its directions in the Tehseen Poonawalla v. Union of India verdict.

In the said 2018 verdict, the top court, while recommending that a special law against lynching may be enacted by the parliament, issued a set of directives to against mob vigilantism.

The current petition, which was filed last year, highlights the "sinister phenomena of violence" and "targeted hate speech" against Christians by vigilante groups and right-wing organisation members.