Arnab Goswami and TRP Case: All There Is to Know in 300 Seconds

On 8 October, the Mumbai Police addressed a press conference and said that they busted a “TRP Scam”. The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, accused Republic TV and two other Marathi channels, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema, of allegedly manipulating Television Rating Points (TRP).

Soon after the press conference got over, Republic TV chief, Arnab Goswami, went live on his channel and shared his video statement where he said that he would file a criminal defamation case against the “desperate commissioner of Mumbai” and that “we” (because Arnab = nation) “must fight against people who try to silence us”.