‘This Has Never Been Level of Public Discourse’: CJI to Arnab

The Maharashtra government filed an appeal in the apex court against this order of Bombay High Court, which was heard on Monday by a bench of Chief Justice of India SA Bobde along with Justices DY Chandrachud and L Nageswara Rao.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Maharashtra government, argued that the high court did not have the authority to stay the investigation as a whole.

He suggested that there could be certain conditions imposed to ensure there were no concerns of fairness, such as no arrest/coercive action, and 48 hours’ notice for summons for questioning – but beyond this, there “should be no impression that someone is above the law.”