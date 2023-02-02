ADVERTISEMENT

After Over 2 Years in Jail, Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan Walks Out On Bail

A sessions court in Lucknow accepted his bail bonds and signed orders for his release earlier on Wednesday.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
After Over 2 Years in Jail, Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan Walks Out On Bail
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After the Allahabad High Court granted him bail over a month ago in a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case, Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan finally walked out of jail on Thursday, 2 February.

A sessions court in Lucknow accepted his bail bonds and signed orders for his release earlier on Wednesday. 

Kappan who had two cases against him, had been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case, earlier in September last year.

Also Read

‘Our Fight Is Far From Over’: Siddique Kappan’s Wife as He Walks Out of Jail

‘Our Fight Is Far From Over’: Siddique Kappan’s Wife as He Walks Out of Jail
ADVERTISEMENT

A reporter for Malayalam news portal Azhimukham, and secretary of the Delhi unit of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ), he was arrested along with three others -- Athikur Rehman, Alam and Masood -- in Uttar Pradesh in October 2020, while he was on his way to Hathras to cover the gruesome gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl.

The Dalit woman had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 2020.

She was cremated by government authorities in the middle of the night in her village, without informing her family.

The police had claimed that Kappan had links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and was part of a conspiracy to instigate violence.

He was first booked under UAPA and then PMLA. The ED had filed the case against him and others in September 2021.

Also Read

'Siddique Kappan Is My Best Friend, We Are Very Proud Of Him', Says His Wife

'Siddique Kappan Is My Best Friend, We Are Very Proud Of Him', Says His Wife

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law

Topics:  Siddique Kappan 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×