Manish Sisodia: Delhi Court Extends AAP Leader's ED Custody By 5 More Days

A Delhi Court on Friday, 17 March, extended embattled AAP leader Manish Sisodia's Enforcement Directorate custody by 5 more days, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The central agency had arrested Sisodia on 9 March and on 10 March had gotten his 7-day custody which expired on 17 March. The ED filed a peition seeking extension of Sisodia's custody, which is what the court was hearing.

During the hearing on Friday, Sisodia's lawyer asked the court if ED was a "proxy agency of CBI" and contended that the central agency had still not said anything "regarding the proceeds of the crime, which is fundamental to the case."

The ED, however, told the court that crucial information had come up during Sisodia’s custody and he had to be confronted with other accused persons. It said voluminous data from Sisodia’s email and mobile is also being forensically analysed.

During last week's hearing Sisodia's lawyer had slammed the central agency for for considering arrest as a right without going through the due process of law.

"It has become a fashion these days that the agencies take arrests as a right. It's time for the courts to come down heavily on this sense of entitlement,"his lawyer Dayan Krishna said in the special court.