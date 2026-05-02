'Ghettoisation of Muslims...': Why Kargil is Upset With Ladakh's 5 New Districts

The recent administrative reorganisation of Ladakh, which saw the creation of new districts carved out of Leh and Kargil, has triggered discontent among residents of the latter. Many The Quint spoke with allege that the exercise was carried out without “adequate public consultation”—and has amounted to "ghettoisation of Muslims."

Ladakh, with a population of around 3 lakh, had only two districts—Buddhist-dominated Leh and Muslim-dominated Kargil. A reorganisation had thus been a long-pending demand of the people living in the region. However, the news has failed to bring cheer in Muslim-dominated Kargil where many feel that the reorganisation was communally and politically driven.

The announcement was made by the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, VK Saxena, who approved the notification for the creation of five new districts on 27 April.