Sedition Case: Judicial Remand of Kashmiri Students Extended Till 7 Dec

The trio were booked on 26 October under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public), and 66-F (cyberterrorism, an offence that could lead to a life sentence) of the Information Technology Act. They were charged with sedition a day later.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has fixed 10 December as the next date of hearing for the case, which seeks a transfer for Agra to Mathura, reported Times of India. Representing them in the case is Mathura lawyer Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi, who came forward after lawyers in Agra refused to represent the students.

Hindustan Times reported that Chaturvedi is seeking bail for all three students. Chaturvedi told Hindustan Times, “It is a question of the image that our country carries internationally of a cultured and law-abiding democracy where no one is punished without being provided the opportunity of being heard."

(With inputs from The Times of India, The Indian Express, and Hindustan Times.)