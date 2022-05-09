‘Zero Tolerance’: Scindia on Mistreatment of Child With Disability by IndiGo

After outrage over an incident of alleged discrimination against a child with disability by IndiGo airlines, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday, 9 May, said in a tweet, "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken."

Scindia's tweet comes after a child with disability was reportedly mistreated by IndiGo airlines on Saturday, with the staff disallowing the child and his parents to board the plane, allegedly stating that the child was a threat to other passengers' safety.

The Union minister shared a fellow passenger's account of the incident, which asked for "strictest action" against the airlines.