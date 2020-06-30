‘You Can’t Do Anything’: Cop During Probe Into TN Police Brutality

A three-page report, submitted by Kovilpatti Magistrate MS Bharathidasan to the Registrar of the Madras High Court, has revealed shocking details of the death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix.

A woman police officer is the only person from the Sathankulam station who was willing to state what happened on the night of June 19 and has proven to be an important eyewitness in the case.

The magistrate visited the station on June 28, to record the statements of the police officers present there and to gather evidence in the alleged custodial deaths case.

In the report, which TNM has accessed, the magistrate states that the female officer was extremely scared to divulge details of what took place in the Sathankulam police station.