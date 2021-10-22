Yogendra Yadav Suspended by SKM for Meeting Kin of BJP Worker Slain in Lakhimpur
Yadav, who has been serving in the core committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, has been suspended for a month.
Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav was temporarily suspended from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday, 21 October, over his meeting with the kin of the political workers who had died in the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest of 3 October.
Yadav had been serving in the core committee of the SKM, the umbrella body of farmers that is leading the protests against the three contentious agricultural laws introduced by the Centre last year.
The farmers' rights activist has been suspended for 1 month, a decision that was taken at a general body meeting of the SKM held late on Thursday evening. Yadav will not be permitted to participate in the meetings held by the SKM for the period of his suspension.
Why Has Yadav Been Suspended?
Yogendra Yadav, on 12 October, had visited the family of a BJP worker who had died in the recent episode violence that had ensued in Lakhimpur.
Eight people, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra's son. Two BJP workers and a driver had also died in the violence.
Yadav, who had met with the family of deceased BJP worker Shubham Mishra to express his condolences, appears to have stepped on the toes of some of the other farmers' movement leaders.
“A decision was taken to suspend Yogendra Yadav from the Morcha for a month. His visit to the driver’s family did not throw good light on the farmers’ movement,” a Punjab Kisan Union leader told The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, 9 people, including Union Minister Ajay Misra's son, have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the Lakhimpur case.
