Yediyurappa Mulls Paid Parking in B’luru, Proposes Other Changes

Besides this, the Parking Policy 2.0 also suggests that most of the wholesale markets need to move from city central areas to peripheral areas. "Freight vehicles will have to be banned from parking on the street for loading and unloading during the day. Lorry terminals and warehousing facilities will have to be established for this," the official added.

He further said that the CM has insisted on reviewing and revising the draft parking policy.

Knowing these implications, the BBMP has already taken a lead in collaborating with a private company to help Bengalurians opt for a tech-based parking system. "We have developed the Namma Bengaluru Smart Parking App and identified as many as 85 roads within the CBD area," the official said.