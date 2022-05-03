Press Freedom Day: Here's How India's Journalists Are Faring (Hint: Not Great)

Speaking to The Quint about the abysmal state of the country's media freedom delineated by the India Press Freedom Report 2021, Patricia Mukhim, a Meghalaya-based journalist and editor of Shillong Times, said, "If journalists cannot report what the government is doing wrong, then what is our role?"

Mukhim also spoke about the harassment meted out to journalists in the country, including the financial burden that long-drawn legal battles tend to impose, saying that journalists have to be very careful about what they write or say "for the simple reason that going to court is so expensive."

She also added that a large number of media houses were toeing the line of the government, and emphasised that only a few media houses were trying to uphold press freedom.