At Least 9 Dead After Fire at Cracker Factory in TN’s Virudhunagar

At least nine people have died and around 30 others have been injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Friday, 12 February.

As many as 100 people are believed to have been working in the factory. The police have said the incident was an accident.

Fire service personnel are present at the spot and are trying to douse the fire, though it has still not been brought under control.