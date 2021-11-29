Winter Session: Both Houses Pass Farm Laws Repeal Bill Amid Calls for Debate
Chaos ensued as soon as the parliament convened for the session on Monday.
In an action-packed first day of the Parliament's Winter Session, the highly anticipated Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha within minutes of its introduction, and amid vehement calls for discussion by the Opposition MPs.
Chaos ensued as soon as the parliament convened for the session on Monday, as opposition rallied for a discussion on farmers' issues.
Consequently, the houses was first adjourned till 12 noon– after which the lower house gave its ascent to the bill—and then till 2 pm for a second time. The passage in Rajya Sabha came after it reconvened at 2 pm.
On 19 November, after witnessing over a year-long protests by the farmers, PM Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre's contentious farm laws would be repealed in the Winter Session.
Earlier on Monday, addressing the media before the commencement of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government was ready to respond to all questions.
Appealing to all to maintain dignity of the House, he urged for maintenance of decorum. "We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings."
'We Want Discussion on Farm Laws Bill': Kharge
Following the commotion, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge reasserted that the opposition is seeking a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021.
"..With the passing of this Bill in Lok Sabha in a haste, they (government) just want to prove that they are in the favour of farmers," Kharge claimed, adding that while they welcome the rescinding of the laws they were hoping for a discussion on the the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and the electricity bill.
Meanwhile, Union Minster Pralhad Joshi expressed, "Today, the entire Opposition was demanding to repeal the laws. But when we went to repeal the laws the Opposition created ruckus, I ask the Opposition what is their intention?" ANI quoted.
Protests Ahead of Session, Cong Calls Rajya Sabha MPs for Meet
Hours before the session, Congress summoned its Rajya Sabha MPs for a meeting at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office.
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi also led a party protest demanding repeal of Centre's three farm laws, with Trinamool Congress echoing the same sentiment and holding a separate demonstration on Monday morning.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Modi skipped an all-party meeting called by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government. Kharge said then, "We demanded that families of COVID-19 victims be given compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each. Compensation should also be given to farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws protest."
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.