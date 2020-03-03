‘Will Ask Centre to Use 2010 Conditions for NPR’: Andhra CM Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, 3 March, announced on Twitter that his party would be requesting Centre to “revert the conditions” of the National Population Register (NPR) “to those prevailing in 2010.”
Reddy put out a series of tweets from his official Twitter account on the matter.
The Chief Minister's tweets came in the backdrop of his government's recent order, gearing up the administrative machinery for the conduct of the NPR exercise and Housing Listing and Housing Census as part of Census of India 2021, to be taken up for 45 days between April and September 2020.
"In view of a number of apprehensions and doubts being expressed in various quarters with respect to the conduct of NPR exercise, following clarifications are issued to all the District Collectors/ Principal Census Officers in the shape of 'Frequently Asked Questions' (FAQ) for easy dissemination to all concerned," General Administration Department Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar said in the order issued on 22 January.
He said people are not required to submit any documents to the enumerators during the NPR exercise.
The GAD secretary added that all officials involved, from enumerators onwards, "have been/are being trained" to the effect that there was no requirement of submission of any document by the people during the NPR exercise, nor any requirement to insist on answer to any query if people do not intend to answer.
(With inputs from PTI)
