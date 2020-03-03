‘Will Ask Centre to Use 2010 Conditions for NPR’: Andhra CM Reddy

The Chief Minister's tweets came in the backdrop of his government's recent order, gearing up the administrative machinery for the conduct of the NPR exercise and Housing Listing and Housing Census as part of Census of India 2021, to be taken up for 45 days between April and September 2020.

"In view of a number of apprehensions and doubts being expressed in various quarters with respect to the conduct of NPR exercise, following clarifications are issued to all the District Collectors/ Principal Census Officers in the shape of 'Frequently Asked Questions' (FAQ) for easy dissemination to all concerned," General Administration Department Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar said in the order issued on 22 January.