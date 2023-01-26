‘Will Destroy You for Messing With Ram’: Hindutva Group Attacks Christian Couple

29-year-old Paul said that he and his wife are believing Christians, and had only gone to meet their friend to check up on her health. “Yes we are Christians and we openly talk about our faith. I am a pastor. But that doesn’t make us criminals,” said Paul, who is originally from Odisha and has been living in Bihar for the last few years.

He said that after being thrashed, they were able to “beg for mercy” and run away from there. “My body was swollen after the incident. And I have been completely traumatised since then.”



In the video, an older woman accompanying the couple, Sonia, is seen trying to stop the attackers. The men then turn to her, push her away and say “yeh budhiya ko maaro pehle/ thrash this old woman first.”

Paul said that since the incident, he has been receiving calls from unknown numbers asking if “he can help them convert to Christianity.”



“I have never received such calls before, so I feel like this is a way to trap me and frame me for forceful conversion,” he said.