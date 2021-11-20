Anti-Conversion Law Will Target Minorities: Bengaluru Archbishop to CM Bommai

"We strongly appeal to the goodwill of the Chief Minister and the cabinet not to promote such an undesirable and discriminatory bill in the interest of the harmony, peace and in the society," he said.

The Archdiocese was supposed to organise a peace rally in the city but it was postponed due to the rains. However, over 100 Christian leaders met at the St Joseph's Indian High School Grounds on Friday, according to the Archdiocese of Bangalore.

The letter to the CM was written after Bommai had once again said on 12 November that the state will soon have an anti-conversion law like those enacted by other BJP-ruled state governments like Uttar Pradesh.