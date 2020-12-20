Man Held Under Anti-Conversion Law in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

On Saturday, 19 December, a man was arrested for allegedly coercing a 45-year-old woman into changing her religion for marriage in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, police said, PTI reported.

The accused, identified as one Mohammad Saeed, was arrested under the state’s new anti-conversion law. The officials further said that he had hidden his identity and told the woman that he is Sunil Kumar.

The PTI report mentioned that he allegedly sexually exploited the woman and also forced her to change her religion on 10 December. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said that when the 45-year-old woman refused to do so, “he forced her to sign a marriage contract.”

Police further said that Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Rajesh Awasthi, along with the woman, lodged a complaint against 12 persons, which also include the qazi who solemnised the wedding.