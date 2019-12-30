‘Will Disrupt Model’: Wikipedia to IT Minister On New Guidelines

A non-profit organisation that funds online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, has written to Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, saying that the Indian government's proposed guidelines would severely disrupt its model, The Indian Express reported.

The online encyclopedia, in its letter to Prasad, said that the automated filtering and quick take-down requirements put forth by the Indian government would disrupt its volunteer model of real-time editing of information, the report added. It said this is because the resource is curated by language and not geographic market, and the rules would have to change for the entire website, can't be specific for just India.