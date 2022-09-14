Wholesale Price Inflation Eases to 12.41% in August, Against 13.93% in July
In June, WPI was 15.18 percent and at a record high of 15.88 percent in May.
The wholesale price inflation (WPI) eased to 12.41 percent in August, against 13.93 percent in July, the Centre said on Wednesday, 14 September.
The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that inflation in August was contributed by a rise in the prices of food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, mineral oils, chemicals and chemical products, electricity etc.
August marks the 17th consecutive month which has seen WPI in double digits. It had touched a high of 15.88 percent in May 2022.
Data released by the government showed that inflation in the fuel and power basket was at 33.67 percent in August as compared to 43.75 percent in July.
The rate of rise in prices of vegetables was 22.29 percent as compared to July's figure of 18.25 percent. Also, potato prices rose by 43.56 percent, while that of onions fell by 24.76 percent.
The price of fruits also saw an increase by 31.75 percent in August compared to 29.44 percent in July. On the other hand, the price of milk saw a dip by 4.78 percent in August as opposed to 5.45 percent in the preceding month.
Further, the price of fuel and power reduced to 33.67 percent in August as opposed to 43.75 percent in July. Petrol prices also fell to 38.68 percent from 55.30 percent in the same time period.
The inflation figures for manufactures products and oil seeds for August were 7.51 percent and (-) 13.48 percent respectively.
