WhatsApp Banned More Than 2.2 Million Indian Accounts in September: Report

Messaging platform WhatsApp banned more than 2.2 million Indian accounts in September, a compliance report revealed, as per news agency PTI. WhatsApp also received 560 grievance reports in the same month, the report further added.

WhatsApp said on Monday, 1 November, that a total of 22,09,000 Indian accounts, identified via a +91 phone number, had been banned in September.

"WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform," a WhatsApp spokesperson said, reported PTI.