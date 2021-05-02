Live

Election Results in 4 States, 1 UT Amid Surge in COVID Cases

Catch all the live updates on West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Assembly results here.

After almost two months of electoral processes, counting of votes for the Assembly elections began across four states and one union territory on Sunday, 2 May.

Amid the surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, results for Assembly elections of four states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam – and one Union Territory, Puducherry, will be announced on Sunday.

Snapshot
  • The West Bengal Assembly elections were conducted in eight phases
  • In Kerala, UDF is trying to regain lost ground in the state and come back to power after a gap of five years
  • DMK Chief MK Stalin will become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, if his party wins the election
  • While the exit polls predict NDA victory in Assam, jailed activist and prominent peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and other candidates of his party, Raijor Dal, fought the election as Independents
9:55 AM , 02 May

WB: Suvendu Leading From Nandigram, Mamata Trailing

BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari is leading from the Nandigram constituency over TMC supremo and current CM Mamata Banerjee, as per the early trends shared by CNN-News18.

9:50 AM , 02 May

Tamil Nadu: O Pannerselvam Leads in Bodinayakannur

9:49 AM , 02 May

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Leading in Edapaddi

Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami is leading from the Edapaddi constituency.

9:48 AM , 02 May

Tamil Nadu: DMK's MK Stalin Leading in Kolathur

DMK’s CM candidate and chief MK Stalin is leading in Kolathur.


