BJP Protests in WB Assembly Over Civic Poll Violence, Guv Unable To Give Speech

The West Bengal (WB) Assembly was witness to a ruckus on the first day of the budget session on Monday, 7 March, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staging a protest alleging violence in the recent civic polls, leading to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tabling his inaugural speech instead of delivering it, reported PTI.

Dhankhar, according to the report, arrived in the Assembly at 2 pm to deliver the address but was unable to do so as BJP MLAs carrying posters and photos of alleged victims of civic poll violence surrounded the speaker's podium in protest.

Photos of the incident show the governor pleading with the MLAs to allow the proceedings to begin. According to the PTI report, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) members also raised anti-BJP slogans.

The report adds that Dhankar tried to leave the house thrice but his way was blocked by the legislators. The political drama continued till 3 pm.