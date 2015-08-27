ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: How NOT To Pronounce Malayalam Words
Hats off to all our Malayali viewers, who speak the Malayalam language so beautifully. We tried and clearly failed!
(This article was originally published on 27 August 2015 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Onam. )
The happy foodie festival of Onam is here but you needn’t bother learning a bit of Malayalam to be able to get your hands on a scrumptious Sadya. Hats off to all our Malayali followers though, who speak Malayalam so beautifully. These Quintees tried and clearly failed! But it was a ton of fun!
Happy Onam!
