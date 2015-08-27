ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: How NOT To Pronounce Malayalam Words

Hats off to all our Malayali viewers, who speak the Malayalam language so beautifully. We tried and clearly failed!

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read

(This article was originally published on 27 August 2015 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives on the occasion of Onam. )

The happy foodie festival of Onam is here but you needn’t bother learning a bit of Malayalam to be able to get your hands on a scrumptious Sadya. Hats off to all our Malayali followers though, who speak Malayalam so beautifully. These Quintees tried and clearly failed! But it was a ton of fun!

Happy Onam!

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT