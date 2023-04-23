ADVERTISEMENT

Amritpal Singh Arrested in Punjab's Moga After Month-Long Hunt

Punjab Police confirmed the news in a tweet and urged "citizens to maintain peace and harmony."

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Amritpal Singh Arrested in Punjab’s Moga After Month-Long Hunt
Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run since 18 March, surrendered before Punjab police in Moga on Sunday, 23 April. He was then detained by the police.

As per police sources quoted by NDTV, the fugitive surrendered at a gurudwara in Rode village in Moga district.

Punjab Police confirmed the news in a tweet and urged "citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Don't share any fake news, always verify and share,"

He is likely to be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam according to Punjab Police sources, ANI reported.

Singh had led a massive protest against the Punjab Police a few weeks ago after the arrest of his key aide Lovepreet Singh. His supporters had broken through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

Topics:  Punjab   Amritpal Singh   Waris Punjab De 

