Amritpal Singh Arrested in Punjab’s Moga After Month-Long Hunt

Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run since 18 March, surrendered before Punjab police in Moga on Sunday, 23 April. He was then detained by the police.

As per police sources quoted by NDTV, the fugitive surrendered at a gurudwara in Rode village in Moga district.

Punjab Police confirmed the news in a tweet and urged "citizens to maintain peace and harmony. Don't share any fake news, always verify and share,"