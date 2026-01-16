What About Right to Privacy? VPN Ban in Kashmir Raises Questions

Among various security agencies, there seems to be a consensus that “anti-national elements regularly use various applications such as Signal and Telegram to keep communication channels open with their handlers across the border.”

“The ban on VPNs was enforced after it was observed that terrorists were misusing these services and using encrypted applications to share information with the enemy country. This had made it difficult for agencies to trace the locations of militants, often hiding in forested areas of Kashmir, the Pir Panjal range, and the Chenab Valley,” a top source informed The Quint.

Anshul Garg, Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner, said that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains “highly dynamic”—and it was being “regularly assessed by the police and district administration”. He added that some of the recent “anti-national activities for which anti-social elements have been found using encrypted networks” prompted the district authorities to review the security situation.

In separate orders, the district magistrates in four districts of the Kashmir Valley banned the use of VPNs, invoking Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

A cybersecurity expert, wishing anonymity, told The Quint,