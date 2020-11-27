PDP Leader Waheed Parra Sent To 15-Day NIA Custody in Terror Case

People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) youth leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra has been sent to 15-day police remand by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Jammu & Kashmir after he was arrested earlier this week.

The NIA arrested Waheed Parra in a terror connected case. He was linked to ex-Deputy Superintendent Davidinder Singh’s case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities, and was arrested on Wednesday after being interrogated for two days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ex-deputy superintendent Davinder Singh was arrested on 11 January, due to allegedly ferrying Hizbul commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, advocate Mohammad Shafi Mir and another militant, Rafi Ahmad Rather, to Jammu in his car.