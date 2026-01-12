Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along Jammu And Kashmir Borders

On the evening of 11 January 2026, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir detected multiple suspected drones entering Indian airspace from the Pakistan side along the International Border and Line of Control. The drones were observed in the Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts, hovering briefly before returning across the border. Security personnel responded by launching search operations in the affected areas and increasing vigilance along the border regions.
According to Deccan Herald, the drones were first noticed over Gania-Kalsian village in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district at approximately 6:35 pm, where Army troops fired at the objects using light and medium machine guns. Additional sightings occurred in Khabbar village of Rajouri, Chak Barbal village in Samba, and the Mankote sector of Poonch district, with each drone displaying blinking lights and following a pattern of brief incursion before retreating.
As reported by The Hindu, security forces initiated ground search operations immediately after the drone activity was detected. The report confirmed that all the flying objects originated from the Pakistan side and returned after a short duration over Indian territory. The Army’s response included firing at the drones and intensifying patrols in the forward areas.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the recent incidents follow a pattern of increased drone intrusions in the region. On 9 January 2026, security forces recovered an arms consignment in Paloora village near the International Border in Samba district, which included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds, and a grenade. The consignment was allegedly dropped by a drone from Pakistan, and the recovery led to further search operations by police and Border Security Force personnel.
“All the flying objects came from the Pakistan side, and returned after hovering over Indian territory for few minutes,” officials stated, as cited in multiple reports.
Further details indicated that the drones were observed at specific times and locations, such as 6:25 pm in the Mankote sector and 7:15 pm in the Ramgarh sector. Security forces responded by increasing the number of checkpoints and intensifying combing operations across the Jammu region, particularly ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
Additional coverage revealed that the drone sightings were part of a broader pattern of cross-border activity, with officials confirming the objects’ origin and the subsequent security measures. The ongoing vigilance is part of a coordinated effort to prevent arms smuggling and surveillance attempts via unmanned aerial vehicles.
