Faridabad 'Module' & Delhi Blast: It All Began With 'Notorious' Posters in J&K

The Delhi blast story seems to begin not on 10 November, but on 19 October when the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police was alerted of the appearance of pro-militant posters in the Bonpora locality in Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

What followed was a hectic pursuit of multiple leads with several loose ends to tie. The investigations, which originated with the Nowgam police station in Srinagar, acquired a greater intensity over the days, with other police units across the country joining the probe.

The probe eventually led to the unravelling of an alleged terrorist plot, culminating in the seizure of around 2,900 kg of explosives and weaponry in Haryana's Faridabad, and a blast at a busy junction in New Delhi that killed at least 13 people.

Senior J&K Police officials now say the two incidents are connected, as the individuals whose names have prominently surfaced in each case were known to be close associates.