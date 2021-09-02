India's Anti-VPN Plan a Threat to Privacy, Internet Freedom: Experts

Rohin Garg, Policy Counsel at The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), called the blocking of VPNs a 'blow not just to net neutrality but also to user privacy.'

VPN usage in India has especially shot up in the last year, as pandemic induced digitalisation forced more and more people to go online.

Garg told The Quint that people use VPNs for a host of activities, from improving their online security to streaming geo-blocked content on streaming services like Netflix to accessing blocked websites.

"VPNs are a part of India's internet ecosystem now. So, an outright ban on their usage would be a significant blow (to net neutrality)," he added.

Net Neutrality encapsulates the idea of open and equal access for all users across communities and jurisdictions.