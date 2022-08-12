Woman Beaten, Clothes Forcibly Removed in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua; 4 Arrested
The accused have been charged with kidnapping, outraging a women's modesty, criminal intimidation, and rioting.
A woman was beaten and her clothes were forcibly removed by her partner and a few other men in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Thursday, 11 August.
The incident is said to have taken place in Jhabua's Ruparel village.
The police said that the woman had left her husband and gone to live with a man named Mukesh Katara in a nearby village around eight months ago. However, she returned to her husband on Wednesday.
The following day, Katara reached the Ruparel village, and forcefully tried to take the woman back with him.
During the scuffle, the woman's clothes were forcibly removed and she was beaten by Katara and his associates. Her husband is also said to have sustained injuries.
Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhabua, Premlal Kurve, said that the police rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident.
"A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of kidnapping, outraging a women's modesty, criminal intimidation and rioting among others," Kurve said.
He also said that Katara and three others had been arrested and that the investigation in the case was ongoing.
Both the woman and her husband have been admitted to the hospital.
