Ex-Servicemen Demand ‘Goli Maro’ Thakur’s Resignation From Army

Military veterans have called for Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur’s resignation from the Territorial Army (TA), following his controversial chant inciting a crowd of supporters to “gun down traitors” at an election rally, in the lead up to the Delhi Assembly elections.

The BJP MP was seen stoking supporters at a public meeting in Delhi’s Rithala on 27 January, shouting, “Desh ke gaddaron ko...” with the crowd replying “...goli maaro sa***n ko.” The Election Commission consequently handed him a 72-hour campaign ban.