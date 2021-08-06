Veena Reddy Takes Charge as 1st Indian-American Mission Director of USAID
Reddy was born in Andhra Pradesh and is the first Indian-American to lead USAID in India and Bhutan.
Indian-American Veena Reddy took charge as the new Mission Director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in India, on Thursday, 5 August.
Reddy was sworn-in as the mission director of the USAID - India on 26 July. In her role, Reddy will lead USAID’s operations in India and Bhutan, US embassy said in a statement on Thursday.
“For the past seven decades, the USAID has partnered with people and Government of India to build a peaceful and prosperous society. During that time our partnership has evolved, and I look forward to further strengthening our relationship.”Veena Reddy said, news agency ANI reported.
She added that the challenges faced by everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic have taken an enormous human and economic toll on India and beyond.
"I am confident that with the strength and warmth of the US-India partnership, we will continue to move forward on the road to prosperity,” Reddy said, as quoted by ANI.
Background
Reddy was born in Andhra Pradesh and is the first Indian-American to lead USAID in India and Bhutan.
Reddy started out as a lawyer at a private practice and within seven years joined the USAID and has been with the agency since. She served as a Regional Senior Advisor for three years and then as Senior Legal advisor for Pakistan for a year. In 2012, she worked as an assistant general counsel and was appointed as the Deputy Mission Director for Haiti.
Reddy holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Columbia University School of Law and an MA and BA from the University of Chicago.
The embassy asserted that the USAID is committed to supporting India in achieving its development goals, supporting clean energy and environmental reform, combating climate challenges, improving health, encouraging inclusive economic growth, and bolstering the COVID response, ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.