Veena Reddy Takes Charge as 1st Indian-American Mission Director of USAID

Background

Reddy was born in Andhra Pradesh and is the first Indian-American to lead USAID in India and Bhutan.

Reddy started out as a lawyer at a private practice and within seven years joined the USAID and has been with the agency since. She served as a Regional Senior Advisor for three years and then as Senior Legal advisor for Pakistan for a year. In 2012, she worked as an assistant general counsel and was appointed as the Deputy Mission Director for Haiti.

Reddy holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Columbia University School of Law and an MA and BA from the University of Chicago.

The embassy asserted that the USAID is committed to supporting India in achieving its development goals, supporting clean energy and environmental reform, combating climate challenges, improving health, encouraging inclusive economic growth, and bolstering the COVID response, ANI reported.