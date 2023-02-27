The Quint Wins 9 Awards at Seventh Edition of Vdonxt Asia Conference and Awards
The Quint has won nine awards at the seventh edition of Vdonxt Asia conference and awards held by afaqs!.
We are happy to announce that The Quint has won nine awards at the seventh edition of Vdonxt Asia conference and awards held by afaqs!.
The seventh edition of the conference and awards was held in Mumbai on 27 February.
"The seventh edition, and the first on the ground post-COVID, will examine a business that has been transformed during the pandemic. Huge investments are being made in content. And, contrary to general scepticism, millions of Indians have become subscribers. The rise of smart TVs, is adding a new twist to an already exciting story. These are just some of the trends shaping the streaming business," wrote afaqs! on its website.
The Quint received three golds, four silvers and two bronze awards. Here are the categories:
News and Features
Anthony S Rozario's 'Gurugram Namaz: Looking for Space and Dignity to Pray in 'Millennium City'' won a gold in the News and Features category.
Anthony S Rozario's 'Delhi Riots 2020: Marred by Violence, Children who Lost their Father Look For Hope in a School' won a bronze in the News and Features category.
Social Awareness
Somya Lakhani's '‘I’d Do It Again’: Hindu Man Who Saved Lives of 8 Muslims in Ayodhya in 1992' won a silver in the Social Awareness category.
Ashna Butani's '‘They Fired Me Once I Lost My Fingers’: Car Parts Factory Workers Share Ordeal on Labour Day' won a bronze in the Social Awareness category.
Mythreyee Ramesh's 'लड़की हूं... पढ़ना चाहती हूं | 'Cleaned Toilets in COVID Hospital': Girls in Mumbai Slum' won a gold in the Social Awareness category.
Documentary
Asmita Nandy's documentary: '‘Apna Time Aayega’: When Dalits Fight for Dignity' won a silver in the Documentary category.
Anthony S Rozario's 'After 32 Years of Exile, Nothing Has Changed for Kashmiri Pandits' won a gold in the documentary category.
'बाइज़्ज़त बरी: What Acquittal Means For Muslims Wrongfully Accused of Terror' by Zijah Sherwani, Himanshi Dahiya, and Aishwarya Iyer, won a silver in the Documentary catogory.
Best Use Of Aerial Videography
Smitha TK's 'How a Marshland is Chennai's Only Hope Against Water Crisis' won a silver in the Best Use of Aerial Videography category.
