Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates 23 Projects in Haldwani
"These inaugurated projects will give better connectivity and better health to the people of Haldwani," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 30 December, inaugurated and laid the foundation of 23 developmental projects worth Rs 17,500 crores in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
"These inaugurated development projects will give better connectivity and better health to the people of Haldwani. We're also bringing a Rs 2,000 crore scheme for the development of the overall infrastructure of Haldwani, for water, sewage, road, parking, street lights," he said.
"Now that the public knows their (Opposition) truth, these people have started a new business of rumours, by manufacturing, spreading, and then screaming about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are spreading rumours about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail line as well," he added.
We are engaged in a mission to make better sewage system, better toilets and to reduce the number of drains opening into river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar in West Bengal.
Further, the prime minister remarked on the current government's mission to improve the state's sewage system and toilets, adding that they aimed to "reduce the number of drains opening into river Ganga from Gangotri to Ganga Sagar in West Bengal."
Accusing previous governments of having "looted Uttarakhand with both hands" since the state's formation 20 years ago, Modi said that hindering developmental projects was their "permanent trademark."
"Lakhwar Project, which started today, has the same history, it was first thought of in 1976. Today after 46 yrs, our government has laid the foundation stone for its work," he added.
He went on to allege that previous governments ignored connectivity and national security. Speaking at the public rally in the poll-bound state, the PM added that the ones in power in Uttarakhand earlier "made our army only wait, for 'One Rank, One Pension, modern weapons, bullet-proof jackets" and so on, and purportedly "insulted our army" by doing so.
(This is a developing story and will be updated)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.