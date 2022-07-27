UP Tops in Custodial Deaths, J&K Sees 9-Fold Increase in Encounters in 2021-22

As many as 952 custodial deaths took place in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh in the years 2020-22, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday, 26 July.

While the Yogi Adityanath-led state had 451 custodial death cases in 2020-21, the number has gone up to 501 in 2021-22, as per government data.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a nine-fold increase in police encounters in 2021-22 – highest in the country – followed by Assam where encounters rose by over four times as compared to the previous year.