ADVERTISEMENT

'After Every Friday..': BJP Leader Posts Bulldozer Threat After UP Violence

A senior police official indicated that Popular Front of India's involvement in the incidents cannot be ruled out.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
'After Every Friday..': BJP Leader Posts Bulldozer Threat After UP Violence
i

A day after violence erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh over two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders' comments on Prophet Muhammad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's media advisor Mrityunjay Kumar took to Twitter and posted a cryptic warning on Saturday, 11 June.

"Remember, every Friday is followed by a Saturday," he wrote in Hindi, posting a photo of a bulldozer.

Meanwhile, a senior police official on Saturday indicated that Popular Front of India's (PFI) involvement in the incidents cannot be ruled out.

"The manner in which the crowd took to the streets after Friday namaz on Friday, it definitely seems that some people had planned it. While there is no evidence of PFI involvement yet, it cannot be ruled out," SSP Saharanpur told news agency ANI.

Later in the day, SSP Moradabad Hemant Kutiyal also reportedly reiterated these claims.

"Nothing like that has come in the investigation so far. But the investigation is going on. So, we won't deny it, there might be a possibility," he was quoted as saying.

Also Read

Pan-India Protests, Violence Over Prophet Remarks: 2 Dead, Hundreds Arrested

Pan-India Protests, Violence Over Prophet Remarks: 2 Dead, Hundreds Arrested
ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 227 people have been arrested from several cities in UP, which saw protests and violence as people took to the streets demanding arrest of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Protests were seen in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Telangana on Friday over the remarks against Prophet.

While the protests were largely peaceful, violence ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Howrah in West Bengal, Jharkhand's Ranchi, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read

UP Police Arrests Javed Mohammad, Calls Him 'Mastermind' of Prayagraj Violence

UP Police Arrests Javed Mohammad, Calls Him 'Mastermind' of Prayagraj Violence

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×